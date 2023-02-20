Stephen Loman looks to use Fabricio Andrade vs John Lineker rematch to study both fighters

The main event clash between Fabricio Andrade and John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 will have Stephen Loman’s undivided attention.

After all, the third-ranked ONE bantamweight contender knows he might just be next in line to whoever wins the vacant bantamweight throne this coming Friday, February 24, at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

‘The Sniper’ said his eyes will be glued to the screen in a bid to prepare himself for when he inevitably has to face the Brazilian rivals somewhere down the line. He stated in an exclusive interview with ONE Championship:

“I will definitely be watching this fight closely. These are two potential opponents who I know I will face down the road. I think I will learn a lot from watching this fight.”

To be fair, Loman already took notes when Andrade and Lineker first locked horns back in ONE on Prime Video 3 last year.

The two knockout artists have both made adjustments since then after that intense battle resulted in an unfortunate no-contest.

Loman, for one, can’t wait to scout the two top guys in his division and formulate a game plan to beat either of them.

Moreover, the Filipino fighter does have some brief history with the main event fighters of ONE Fight Night 7.

He was supposed to make his promotional debut against ‘Hands of Stone’ in 2021 but had to bow out due to COVID.

Andrade, on the other hand, viciously knocked out Loman’s Team Lakay teammate and good friend Jeremy Pacatiw last year.

Meanwhile, the 27-year-old has risen to the upper echelon of the bantamweight ranks after going unbeaten in his first three appearances inside the Circle.

Most pundits believe he earned himself a world title shot after his three-round domination of the division’s long-time kingpin Bibiano Fernades at ONE on Prime Video 4.

ONE Fight Night 7 will broadcast live and free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

John Lineker teases fight with Stephen Loman if he beats Fabricio Andrade

John Lineker strongly believes he’ll knock out Fabricio Andrade at ONE Fight Night 7 and reclaim his ONE bantamweight gold strap.

So much so, that ‘Hands of Stone’ is already looking ahead and predicting that Stephen Loman will be his next challenger.

Lineker told ONE Championship that he would love to be a part of the promotion’s on-site United States debut at ONE Fight Night 10 this coming May. He even has an opponent in mind:

"If everything goes well in my fight, I would like to be part of this card. Who I would face, I still have no idea. I think that if I beat Andrade, the next one should be Stephen Loman, and it would be very interesting."

