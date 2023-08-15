Stephen Loman offers fiery take on Fabricio Andrade’s kickboxing transition: “I’ll just stick to the sport that I’m better at”

Second-ranked ONE bantamweight contender Stephen Loman reminded Fabricio Andrade about his responsibilities as the top dog of the division.

‘The Sniper’, whom many believe is the consensus No.1 contender for the 145-pound MMA throne, wasn’t exactly amused by the Brazilian’s decision to jump sports before making his first world title defense.

At ONE Fight Night 15, ‘Wonder Boy’ will look to become a two-sport world titleholder in a champion vs. champion all-striking battle against ONE bantamweight Muay Thai kingpin Jonathan Haggerty.

The victor will leave the fabled Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on October 6 with the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing crown in tow.

While Loman admitted that these two world-class strikers will put on a great match, he would have preferred for Andrade to stay in his lane and defend his throne first.

The Team Lakay standout shared in an exclusive interview with The MMA Superfan:

“If I’m in Fabricio’s shoes and I’m the champion, I’ll just stick to the sport that I’m better at instead of a sport that I don’t really have that much of an expertise.”

To be fair, Andrade was given an opportunity at double-champ status, which is indeed too good to pass up. Plus, the 25-year-old does have an extensive kickboxing background, going 20-7 before transitioning to MMA full-time.

Then again, we also can’t blame Loman for feeling slighted, especially since he earned himself a shot at gold by beating his first three opponents under the ONE banner.

The Filipino star even took out the division’s long-time ruler Bibiano Fernandes in a 15-minute masterclass last year. For now, patience is a virtue that Stephen Loman must exercise. For sure, he’ll still get what’s rightfully his at the right time.

In the meantime, don’t miss Andrade’s quest for two-sport supremacy at ONE Fight Night 15. The entire card will air live in US primetime free of charge for Prime Video members in North America.