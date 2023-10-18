Stephen Loman at peace with loss to John Lineker: “I know I did my best in that fight”

Second-ranked ONE Championship bantamweight MMA contender ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman fumbled his shot at the gold in his last fight, when he dropped a stinging unanimous decision loss to former bantamweight king ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker.

Loman and Lineker locked horns at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video a few weeks ago, which took place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on September 30th.

The Brazilian veteran showcased his unbridled power to dominate Loman across three rounds and ran away with the judges’ nod.

Speaking to YouTube channel, The MMA Superfan, in a recent interview, Loman said he was doing well in the early going, but failed to make adjustments to his game after getting hit with Lineker’s concussive knockout power.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I think my movement and my wrestling were on point in the early rounds. My strikes were flowing. I was in and out, and the game plan worked at first. I think I faded in the later rounds, especially when he caught my rhythm and timed my takedown attempts. He stuffed my shots and applied pressure. But it’s all right. I know I did my best in that fight.”

Loman was on point with his wrestling and even negated a lot of Lineker’s offense in the early going. However, just as with all of Lineker’s fights, the Brazilian’s otherworldly power eventually reared its ugly head.

When Lineker’s punches began taking a toll on Loman, the Filipino started to fade and the rest is history.

With the victory, Lineker likely moves on to a world title rematch with reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade. Loman had the title shot all but secured, but his loss to Lineker foiled the opportunity.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 via replay on Amazon Prime Video.