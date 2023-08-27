Stephen Loman predicts early finish of John Lineker: “Knockout or submission”

‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman plans on making it an early night when he returns to the Circle for a high-stakes scrap with former ONE bantamweight world champion, John ‘Hands of Stone’ Lineker.

Loman, the general consensus top contender for the bantamweight title, will put his spot on the line as he faces one of the promotion’s most devastating knockout artists in John Lineker. Both men are coming off big wins and are on the cusp of challenging reigning division champion, Fabricio Andrade. On September 29, we’ll find out which man leaves Singapore Indoor Stadium with his world title hopes still alive.

In a recent interview with The MMA Superfan, Stephen Loman suggested that if he can find a way to get John Lineker out of there early, he’ll do exactly that at ONE Fight Night 14.

“If I can finish him early, why not? I’m 100 per cent focused and I will give my best for this match,” Loman said. “I can’t say if it’s going to be by knockout or submission, but I will do my best.”

Stephen Loman is undefeated in ONE Championship, having scored three straight wins against some very tough competition, including Yusup Saadulaev, Shoko Sato, and former ONE bantamweight world champion, Bibiano Fernandes. ‘The Sniper’ will look to add another ONE world titleholder to his resume and solidify his own shot at ONE gold.

Will Stephen Loman punch his ticket to a world title tilt with Fabricio Andrade, or will John Lineker put his legendary power to work and score another highlight-reel-worthy KO inside the Circle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and for free in U.S. primetime on September 29.

