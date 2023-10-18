Stephen Loman says early KO in Fabricio Andrade vs. Jonathan Haggerty is expected: “I think they’ll trade hard shots”

Like the rest of combat sports fans, No.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender Stephen Loman couldn’t pick an outright winner for the upcoming ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title match between Fabricio Andrade and Jonathan Haggerty.

Andrade, the bantamweight MMA king, and the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion are set to headline ONE Fight Night 16 on Friday, November 3, inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. They'll compete for an opportunity to become the latest member of the exclusive two-sport world champion club of Stamp Fairtex and Sam-A Gaiyanghadao.

The Filipino slugger offered his thoughts and forecast on how this highly anticipated fight would play out. Loman shared this in his most recent interview with The MMA Superfan by stating:

“I think they’ll trade hard shots and this will boil down to who gets to impose his will first and get the knockout early.”

Loman is coming off a unanimous decision loss to former ONE bantamweight MMA champion and current No.1-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker in their bantamweight clash at ONE Fight Night 14 last September 29.

Both Andrade and Haggerty are feared and elite strikers in their own sports, but they are expected to carry this threat against each other in a kickboxing ruleset. They are also fresh off their respective world title crowning glory, with Andrade stopping John Lineker in February 2023 and Haggerty knocking out Nong-O Hama in April 2023.

Whoever takes the victory will certainly get busier, as he will have to defend both world titles in both sports. Loman and the other bantamweight contenders are hoping for a favorable result for them so ‘Wonderboy’ can attend to their challenges in the future.

