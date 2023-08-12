Stephen Loman says it’s his turn to challenge for world title: “John Lineker should step aside”

Stephen Loman believes he should get the next ONE bantamweight MMA world title shot instead of John Lineker.

On Friday, August 4, Lineker bounced back from his world championship loss by knocking out Kim Jae Woong at ONE Fight Night 13. ‘Hands of Stone’ now finds himself in the conversation for another title shot, but another top contender thinks he’s next in line.

Team Lakay’s Stephen Loman holds a ONE Championship record of 3-0. During an interview with The MMA Superfan, ‘The Sniper’ had this to say about Lineker:

“I think when he lost, his rank dropped down the rankings a bit while mine kept going up because I kept winning. I think he will set aside first so that I can fight Andrade next. If I’d have things go my way, then John Lineker should step aside first.”

Stephen Loman made his ONE debut in December 2021, defeating Yusup Saadulaev with a first-round knockout. In March 2022, he returned to action and secured a unanimous decision win against Shoko Sato to continue climbing the ranks.

Loman last fought in November 2022, defeating Bibiano Fernandes by unanimous decision. Although ‘The Sniper’ is considered the number one contender, he must wait for his opportunity to become the ONE bantamweight MMA world champion.

On October 6, the reigning bantamweight MMA king, Fabricio Andrade, will fight Jonathan Haggerty, the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, for the vacant ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title.

