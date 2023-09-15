Stephen Loman says John Lineker fight is about willpower: “Whoever wants it more is going to win”

ONE Championship bantamweight sensation ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines is headed into the biggest fight of his professional career thus far.

The Team Lakay standout will go up against a very dangerous former ONE world champion who simply doesn’t like to be denied.

Loman will return at the end of the month to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker. The two meet in the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman said he believes the man who simply wants to win more will come out the victor.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“I’ve studied John Lineker and I know his tendencies. It’s now up to me to implement our game plan. This fight will come down to a game of wills. Whoever wants it more is going to win.”

Loman joined ONE Championship in December of 2021, and has since won three straight fights, including a resounding unanimous decision victory over former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano ‘The Flash’ Fernandes.

Against Lineker, Loman will be facing a tough and durable foe, who wants nothing more than to turn his lights out.

The winner of this fight will likely go on to face reigning ONE bantamweight MMA world champion ‘Wonder Boy’ Fabricio Andrade for the world title later this year.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action of ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.