Stephen Loman on training in the mountains: “Baguio City is the best place in the world to train”

ONE Championship bantamweight sensation ‘The Sniper’ Stephen Loman of the Philippines is one of the most talented bantamweight MMA fighters in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

The no.2-ranked bantamweight MMA contender is a well-rounded fighter with a good combination of world-class striking and grappling skills, but it’s his insane gas tank that could carry him to victory. In fact, it’s a trademark for the iconic Team Lakay of Baguio City, a group known for their incredible stamina.

Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, Loman talked about training in Baguio and how it helps with his energy levels.

‘The Sniper’ said:

“Baguio City is the best place in the world to train, I really believe in that. The high altitude makes your lungs very strong, and it gives us good cardio. Also, training in the rough terrain of the mountains not only gets you physically ready, but also mentally ready as well.”

Loman will return later this month to face former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion and current no.1-ranked contender ‘Hands of Stone’ John Lineker. The two meet in the Circle at ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, September 29.

Loman said he is a hundred percent ready to face the dangerous Brazilian. He added:

“I feel strong whenever I complete my training camp. Right now, I’m feeling very strong and ready for my upcoming match with John Lineker. It’s going to be an exciting one for the fans.”

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 14 live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.