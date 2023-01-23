Stephen Loman says "KO artist"  Fabricio Andrade is "a problem" for John Lineker

After defeating Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4, Stephen Loman has had to be patient for his world championship opportunity. The bantamweight division has been held up since ONE on Prime Video 3, where John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade’s fight ended in a no contest.

With the world championship lying vacant, the two Brazilians are scheduled for an immediate rematch at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video. After going undefeated inside the circle, Loman is still waiting to see who he will face when he gets his opportunity to become a world champion.

In an interview with The MMA Superfan, Stephen Loman spoke about the striking skills of Fabricio Andrade, which nearly helped him become the world champion in his first meeting with Lineker:

“As for Andrade, I think that he really is a KO artist. He uses his striking a lot, his kicks, knees, and his pressure against Lineker was tremendous as well. He has these quick and beautiful combinations as well. I think that’s Andrade’s advantage. He’s a problem for John Lineker.”

Watch the full interview below:

The Filipino contender will no doubt be watching closely as the two Brazilians meet in the main event on February 24. ONE Fight Night 7 is live and free to watch with an active Amazon Prime subscription in North America.

Fabricio Andrade says Stephen Loman is next in line for world title shot

If he is able to get past John Lineker at ONE Fight Night 7 on Prime Video, Fabricio Andrade will likely have Stephen Loman waiting for him.

On February 24, ‘Wonder Boy’ will face Lineker for a second time after their first meeting at ONE on Prime Video 3. Their first fight ended in a no contest following an accidental low blow that former champion John Lineker couldn’t continue from.

With the ONE bantamweight world championship being vacant, it was clear from the moment the fight ended that the two Brazilians would have a score to settle in an immediate rematch.

In the time between their first fight and the upcoming second clash, Stephen Loman has announced himself as the clear contender next in line for the title. In an interview with ONE Championship, Andrade acknowledged Loman’s position in the division:

“If it’s not Stephen, who’s gonna be the next one? There are not so many people at the moment, let him come. I will like to fight him, you know. I wanna stay busy, I wanna finish Lineker without injuries then I’m ready to knock him out as well.”

Undefeated since signing with ONE Championship, the Filipino fighter seemingly secured his shot at the winner of Lineker vs. Andrade with a victory over Bibiano Fernandes at ONE on Prime Video 4 in November.

