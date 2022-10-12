Stephen Loman breaks down John Lineker vs. Fabricio Andrade world title clash at ONE on Prime Video 3

No.4-ranked bantamweight contender Stephen Loman discussed his thoughts on the upcoming ONE on Prime Video 3 showdown between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade.

It will be a high-stakes matchup in which these two knockout strikers will battle for the bantamweight throne on October 21. The Filipino bantamweight broke down this world title fight.

In an interview with ONE Championship, ‘The Sniper’ said:

"This will be a five-round contest, so I think both fighters will be smart about their approach. I think in the first and second rounds, they will be gauging each other’s ability and trying to find their timing for that killer blow."

Loman added that the fight will not reach the fifth round as one of the fighters is going down:

"Between the third and fourth rounds, I believe one of them will fall down, and I’m leaning more on the idea that Andrade will be the one on the canvas."

The Team Lakay product will be keeping a close eye on this fight as he may be next in line for a shot at the bantamweight throne in 2023. He's currently on an impressive 10-fight win streak, including back-to-back wins since his arrival in ONE Championship.

For his next bout, 'The Sniper' explained that he wants former Brazilian ONE bantamweight world champion Bibiano Fernandes. ‘The Flash’ is coming off a defeat at the hands of John Lineker earlier this year.

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano Holy smokes. John Lineker is the champ. He just obliterated Bibiano https://t.co/DJGS8k1rmV

Stephen Loman is picking 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker

Fans are eagerly awaiting the showdown between John Lineker and Fabricio Andrade at ONE on Prime Video 3.

The No.4-ranked bantamweight spoke to ONE Championship in an interview and is picking 'Hands of Stone' John Lineker to keep his world title:

“I think Fabricio Andrade has a lot of tools in his arsenal. He can throw knees, kicks, and punches with very sharp precision. Meanwhile, Lineker has that undeniable knockout power in his hands that could end the fight immediately. I think Lineker has the advantage in that match.”

'Wonder Boy' Andrade carries tons of power in his hands and is a dangerous striker. However, Loman noted how impressive Lineker's recovery is:

“We’ve seen his last match against Bibiano that he can come back strong even after getting knocked down. As a former boxer, Lineker’s hands are really heavy, and I think that’s his most obvious advantage in that matchup.”

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



challenges the bantamweight king John Lineker on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3!



| Oct 21⁠ | All day, every day 🤼‍♂️ @fabriciowdb challenges the bantamweight king John Lineker on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3! #ONEonPrimeVideo3 | Oct 21⁠ | #ONEChampionship All day, every day 🤼‍♂️@fabriciowdb challenges the bantamweight king John Lineker on October 21 at ONE on Prime Video 3!#ONEonPrimeVideo3 | Oct 21⁠ | #ONEChampionship https://t.co/QbSOIxmIwS

