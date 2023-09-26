Stephen Loman won’t be surprised if Ham Seo Hee upsets favored Stamp: “She’s spent so much time in MMA”

Stephen Loman believes it’s unwise to count out a wily veteran like Ham Seo Hee in any fight.

The world will be tuning in to Stamp Fairtex’s quest for three-sport supremacy in the main event of ONE Fight Night 14 this coming Friday, September 29. However, as far as ‘The Sniper’ is concerned, fans shouldn’t be surprised if Ham spoils the party.

Loman, who will be trading heavy leather with John Lineker on the same card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, shared his unpopular opinion about the South Korean’s chances of winning this pivotal battle for the interim atomweight MMA world title at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The crowd darling Stamp may have the dynamic skills to power her to victory, but Loman thinks ‘Hamzzang’ boasts savvy veteran experience that should allow her to slow down the electric Thai striker.

The Team Lakay star shared in an interview with ONE Championship:

“Ham’s experience will be her advantage. She’s spent so much time in MMA, and that will be an advantage because she can use all of her prior experience when she takes on Stamp.”

If Loman was a betting man, he said he’d have his money on the Team MAD standout, adding:

“[If I have to pick], I would pick the veteran. I’m going with Ham.”

With 34 career bouts to her name, Ham Seo Hee is one of the most accomplished female martial artists on the planet. The only thing missing from the 36-year-old’s trophy case is that coveted ONE Championship world title.

We’ll soon see if Ham realizes her lifelong dream in just a matter of days.

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham on Prime Video will air live in US primetime, free of charge for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.