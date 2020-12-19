Stephen Thompson has said that he will win the UFC Welterweight Championship next year in 2021. 'Wonderboy' is coming off a decision win over Vicente Luque which he earned in November 2019, and is set to face Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17.

Cementing his position as one of the most prolific strikers on the UFC roster, Thompson has laid his claim on the Welterweight belt twice in his career against Tyron Woodley. However, the 37-year-old failed to win the title on both occasions.

Thompson believes that he will finally be at the top of the welterweight division next year.

Stephen Thompson says he is two wins away from a title shot

While speaking to The Schmo, ahead of his fight against Geoff Neal, Stephen Thompson stated that he is not giving up on the title, and will become the UFC Welterweight champion in 2021.

"We all know Geoff Neal is a tough and big welterweight. A good win over him, (and) they gotta be putting me up against somebody in the top 5 next. So, not giving up on the title, in 2021, I am gonna be champ," said Thompson.

Thompson further added that a win against a top five contender after his clash with Geoff Neal should be good enough for him to get back into the title picture once again.

"But what I visualize is my hand being raised after every fight." 🔮@WonderboyMMA steps back into the Octagon in two days. #UFCVegas17 pic.twitter.com/taQr1YaRMy — UFC (@ufc) December 17, 2020

Stephen Thompson set to fight Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17

Advertisement

Stephen Thompson will set foot inside the octagon after more than a year against Geoff Neal in the main event of UFC Vegas 17.

He repeatedly called out Leon Edwards for a fight. However, the British fighter was pitted against Khamzat Chimaev and this eventually set up Thompson's bout with Neal. Wonderboy has consistently maintained his position in the top 5 of the Welterweight division rankings and he would certainly be hoping to register a victory against his 11th ranked opponent.

However, Neal will be not an easy opponent for Wonderboy, given that he is unbeaten in UFC and is coming off with flawless performances against tough opponents like Niko Price and Mike Perry. 'Handz of steel' is on a seven-fight win streak and could give Thompson a rough night at the office.