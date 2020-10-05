Stephen Thompson on why a fight against Khamzat Chimaev doesn't interest him

Stephen Thompson hasn't fought since UFC 244 when he defeated Vicente Luque in an outstanding three-round encounter. Ever since the victory at Madison Square Garden, Stephen Thompson has been looking for a fight but the Welterweight division has been busy.

One name that was allegedly in talks for a main event fight against Stephen Thompson was the rising UFC sensation Khamzat Chimaev. However, the former title challenger Stephen Thompson has no interest in facing an unranked opponent.

Speaking on his own podcast, Stephen Thompson revealed why he isn't interested in fighting Khamzat Chimaev:

“No, I’m not fighting him, man. I mean, it just doesn’t make sense for me at this point. I’m ranked No. 5 to fight a guy who is unranked?

Stephen Thompson doesn't understand why Khamzat Chimaev would be put into a big spot by the UFC so early into his career (H/T TheBodyLockMMA):

“I fought a lot of guys to get to where I’m at. And a lot of other fighters fought a lot of guys to get where they’re at so I don’t see why it’s okay for him to jump past everybody.”

What fight makes the most sense for Stephen Thompson?

Stephen Thompson is right in his lack of interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev. Not only is he unranked, but the UFC seems keen on pushing him as soon as possible.

Either way, Stephen Thompson is right in wanting to face Leon Edwards, who is ranked at #3 and is considered the dark horse of the Welterweight division. Thompson would plunge deep into the Top 5 with a win over a fighter like Leon Edwards.

Ultimately, it helps advance Thompson's ranking, but a fighter like Khamzat Chimaev should have to go through several ranked opponents before fighting a name like Stephen Thompson.