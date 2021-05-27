Stephen Thompson predicts who will win the Leon Edwards vs Nate Diaz fight at UFC 263

UFC welterweight Stephen Thompson has made his prediction for the upcoming fight between Nate Diaz and Leon Edwards at UFC 263:

"I got Edwards, man. Edwards, you know, he looks in the best shape he's ever been...We're managed by the same management team. So, I kinda keep informed of what's going on with him and where he's at mentally, physically and he's in great shape, man. He's looking forward to this fight. He deserves a pay day and he's got it with Nate Diaz. So, if he's not getting the title, he should be getting somebody like this. So, hat's off to Edwards, man. I think he's going to go out there and you know, win," said Stephen Thompson.

With regards to how he thinks Edwards will win the fight, Thompson said:

"I don't know if he'll knock him out but he'll...that's the thing, Edwards, he is not known to knocking anybody out. Most of his fights were won by decision. So, if he wins, I think that's how he gets it done, by decision."

Stephen Thompson called out Leon Edwards

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up.



I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

In September 2020, 'Wonderboy' made the first call-out of his career on Twitter when he called out Leon Edwards for a fight.

Thompson, who is known to be one of the nicest guys in the UFC, felt weird while challenging the fellow welterweight contender for a fight.

To Stephen Thompson's disappointment, 'Rocky' turned down the fight.

Stephen Thompson scheduled to fight Gilbert Burns at UFC 264

The jiu jitsu master meets the karate specialist 🔥👀 #UFC264 pic.twitter.com/6Ayz2k1JQF — UFC (@ufc) April 28, 2021

Stephen Thompson's next fight will be against Gilbert Burns on July 10 at UFC 264. The fight card will be headlined by a trilogy bout between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

Burns' last fight was for the title which he lost via TKO to Kamaru Usman. He will be looking to make a comeback against Thompson in order to put himself back in title contention.

'Wonderboy' is on a two-fight winning streak with impressive victories over Vincente Luque and Geoff Neal. The former two-time title challenger will be looking to make a statement against Burns so he can get the next title shot.

