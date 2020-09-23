In the world of Mixed Martial Arts, exclusively in the UFC, there are BMFs and then there are NMFs. And the holder of the unofficial NMF Championship, Stephen Thompson has finally made his first call-out on Twitter, as he took to social media and challenged Leon Edwards for a fight.

Edwards, who seems to be struggling to find an opponent for himself, was respectfully put on notice by 'Wonderboy', and as a matter of fact, Thompson even noted that this was the first time he had called out a challenger.

Anyone thought Woodley quit? Or just me — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 20, 2020

Stephen Thompson calls out Leon Edwards

It's almost been around 10 months since Stephen Thomspon was last seen competing inside the Octagon. His last fight was at UFC 244 when he defeated Vicente Luque at UFC 244, via unanimous decision. Without an opponent for almost a year now, Stephen Thompson has respectfully called out Leon Edwards, who almost seems to be in a similar situation as 'Wonderboy'.

Thompson wrote on Twitter that he has all the respect in the world for Edwards and believes that a fight between the two makes all the sense in the world, and would be a great match-up, as well.

Here is what Stephen Thomspon wrote:

All due respect @Leon_edwardsmma , which I have a lot of for you, I have been saying I would like to fight you for a while now! It makes sense and would be a great match up.



I think that was my first Twitter call out ever. man that felt weird. 🤣😂 #FirstTimeForEverything — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 22, 2020

Stephen Thompson lastly added to his tweet that it sure did feel weird after calling out someone for the first time. Edwards, on the other hand, is yet to respond to the call-out, and it remains to be seen if the pair will cross paths inside the Octagon or not.

Edwards was initially scheduled for a high-octane fight against former UFC Welterweight Champion, Tyron Woodley. However, that fight never came to fruition amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In his last Octagon outing, Edwards scored a win over Rafael dos Anjos and also holds wins over the likes of Gunnar Nelson and Donald Cerrone.

'Rocky' has been vouching for a fight against Jorge Masvidal for a while now but it looks like the BMF is about to run it back with Nate Diaz in early 2021 after reports suggested that the UFC is planning to book a rematch between the pair.