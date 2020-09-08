According to his manager, Nick Diaz is seemingly set to return to the Octagon in early 2021 and will "100%" be fighting again. As things stand, there isn't any sort of official word from the UFC or any indication on whom Diaz could face upon his return. However, one man who has vouched to face the elder Diaz Brother is Stephen Thompson.

Arguably one of the finest strikers in the fight game today, Stephen Thompson took to Twitter earlier in the day and threw his name in the hat as a potential opponent for Nick Diaz upon the latter's return.

This is Nick Diaz earlier today. He weighs in the 175-165 pound range, per his manager Kevin Mubenga.

He just completed a 14-week diet and training regimen. This is the first time he cuts weight in approximately four years, Mubenga said. Diaz wanted to do a test cut because ... pic.twitter.com/5A8EvyLeUn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) September 7, 2020

In a video posted by ESPN's Ariel Helwani on Twitter, Nick Diaz was seen flaunting his incredible physique and it is also to be said that he is currently around the 165-175 pound range. Responding to the tweet, Wonderboy claimed that he is currently open to welcoming Diaz back to the ranks. Thompson even wrote that it would be an honor for him to cross paths with someone of Nick Diaz's stature.

Here is what Stephen Thompson had in say in regards to Nick Diaz's return:

I’m down to welcome him back to the ranks! Would be an honor....let’s see where he’s at! 👊🏼🙏🏻 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) September 7, 2020

Who could Nick Diaz face upon his return to the UFC?

The UFC's Welterweight Division is absolutely stacked and filled with some of the toughest fighters from all around the world. The likes of Colby Covington, Tyron Woodley, and Jorge Masvidal are among the new guns, and all of whom are also worthy of facing Nick Diaz in his return bout.

However, veterans such as Diego Sanchez, Carlos Condit, and even Robbie Lawler, men whom Nick Diaz has a long history with in the UFC, could remain as potential contenders for Diaz's return bout. Nick Diaz last fought in the UFC against former middleweight champion Anderson Silva and it certainly has been a few years since we saw Diaz compete inside the Octagon.