Stephen Wonderboy Thompson provides injury update after UFC Vegas 17 win over Geoff Neal

UFC welterweight Stephen Wonderboy Thompson closed out the year on a high note, defeating Geoff Neal at UFC Vegas 17. The number 5-ranked welterweight now has an update regarding his health.

On a video posted on his YouTube channel, Stephen Wonderboy Thompson talked about the injuries he sustained in his five-round war against Neal. Thompson endured multiple cuts to his face, as well as an injury to his right leg.

"A little update, injury update: I had like a big cut here, obviously the big gash here, and a cut here. All these are pretty much healed up, I heal very fast anyway, you know? I got a superpower. This one, you can still see, I’m kinda happy with this because I like the…it’s like my own Harry Potter scar. So i’ve got my own Harry Potter scar, that’s healing up nicely."

While Wonderboy appeared pretty satisfied with how his wounds are healing, he was more concerned about the injury on his leg. Thompson injured his quad in the fourth round of his encounter with Neal. Swelling was immediately visible, and Thompson fought with a limp for the rest of the fight.

"Now my quad, I haven’t had an MRI on that, we’ve got that Thursday happening. In the MRI, we’ll find out what the damage is there, we think it’s a quad tear. Hopefully it’s not a tendon tear. A tendon tear will take obviously surgery and a little longer time in healing, but I’m keeping my fingers crossed, man."

Stephen Wonderboy Thompson praises Geoff Neal after UFC Vegas 17 battle

Earlier in the video, Stephen Wonderboy Thompson had some nice words to say about his UFC Vegas 17 opponent Geoff Neal. Thompson and Neal put on a five-round war in the final main event of 2020.

"Geoff Neal was super tough, man. Super nice guy. It was an honor sharing the Octagon with him, and we haven’t seen the last of him."

Heading into UFC Vegas 17, Thompson was targeting his second win in a row and was hoping to keep his spot as a top-5 ranked welterweight. Neal, meanwhile, was coming in on a seven-fight winning streak and was looking to crack the top-10 of the 170-pound rankings.

If Stephen Wonderboy Thompson can avoid a long injury lay-off, expect him to get a step up in competition in 2021.

Currently the number-11 ranked welterweight, Neal will get another chance at making the top-10 in his next Octagon appearance.