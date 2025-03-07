Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson sheds light on 'Cobra Kai' role being reduced to cameo, discloses initial plans for "sick fight scene"

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson recently shared his thoughts on his 'Cobra Kai' role being reduced to a cameo and disclosed what the initial plans were for his role on the series. He noted that there was a fight scene planned, but it didn't come to fruition.

'Cobra Kai' is a follow-up to 'The Karate Kid' franchise starring Ralph Macchio and William Zabka and recently wrapped up their series finale on Netflix. The show debuted on YouTube Red in 2018, where it streamed for two seasons, before moving to the streaming giant for the four seasons that followed.

Thompson appeared in a cameo in season five along with his former rival and former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley as villains working for Terry Silver, played by Thomas Ian Griffith.

During his latest appearance on Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson's JAXXON PODCAST, Thompson mentioned that his role on 'Cobra Kai' was reduced because he had his scheduled bout against Belal Muhammad in December 2021.

The 42-year-old disclosed that there were plans for him to be included in a massive fight scene alongside Woodley, which would have likely been the one that transpired in the season finale. He said:

"I was on 'Cobra Kai'. I had like, a quick cameo. I was supposed to do a full on sick fight scene with Tyron, cause he was on it. But then, I let them know when I was getting ready to fight Belal Muhammad and I was like, 'I'm gone this week, so if we could do it afterwards, it'd be awesome'. They were like, 'Cool'. They ended up filming the fight scene during that week I was gone, so I came in there as a cameo but like, come on, man."

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below:

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson opens up about his father teaching him martial arts in childhood

Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson also shared details about his father teaching him martial arts at a young age.

During the aforementioned appearance, Thompson mentioned that his father's teachings were instrumental in his growth as both a person and martial artist. He said:

"It taught us to be humble in what we have... Knowing that we could do that to somebody and not do it, right? The discipline of when and when not to do it... But I think with that control, it goes in other areas of our life besides self-defense."

Check out Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson's comments below:

