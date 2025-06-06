"Steroids again" - Fans react as Conor McGregor looks absolutely jacked in new workout video

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has not fought in nearly four years. His last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which ended in an unfortunate leg break loss for the Irishman. 'The Notorious' was then scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which was cancelled after McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

Recently, McGregor released a new workout video, showcasing his ripped look. Happy Punch on X reposted the video with the caption:

"Conor McGregor looking yoked."

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Steroids again"

Others wrote:

"Pre-workout hitting from the night before."

"Bro's posting training footage acting like hes ever gonna fight again."

"Dana [White] should organise a match for McGregor as soon as possible, Man is ready to kill."

"This clown isn't fighting again."

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Sean O'Malley gets honest about Conor McGregor's stardom

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently touched on Conor McGregor's stardom. 'Suga' is scheduled to face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7. The former champion looks to retain his belt this time around despite being dominated in their previous outing.

In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast, O'Malley shared his admiration for 'The Notorious', despite the comments McGregor made about him in the past. He said:

"Before Conor was Chael [Sonnen], Chael was the best. I always kind of put myself [out there], 'I want to be as big as Conor McGregor, I want to do that.' But it's like, dude, I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He was just once in a lifetime."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

