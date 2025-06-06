  • home icon
  • "Steroids again" - Fans react as Conor McGregor looks absolutely jacked in new workout video

"Steroids again" - Fans react as Conor McGregor looks absolutely jacked in new workout video

By Sunil Krishnan
Modified Jun 06, 2025 03:36 GMT
Fans react to Conor McGregor
Fans react to Conor McGregor's latest workout footage. [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

UFC superstar Conor McGregor has not fought in nearly four years. His last fight was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, which ended in an unfortunate leg break loss for the Irishman. 'The Notorious' was then scheduled to lock horns with Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which was cancelled after McGregor was forced to withdraw due to a toe injury.

Recently, McGregor released a new workout video, showcasing his ripped look. Happy Punch on X reposted the video with the caption:

"Conor McGregor looking yoked."

Check out the post below:

Fans took to the comments section to share their reactions, with one writing:

"Steroids again"

Others wrote:

"Pre-workout hitting from the night before."
"Bro's posting training footage acting like hes ever gonna fight again."
"Dana [White] should organise a match for McGregor as soon as possible, Man is ready to kill."
"This clown isn't fighting again."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]
Fan comments [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Sean O'Malley gets honest about Conor McGregor's stardom

Former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley recently touched on Conor McGregor's stardom. 'Suga' is scheduled to face Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on June 7. The former champion looks to retain his belt this time around despite being dominated in their previous outing.

In his latest appearance on the Full Send Podcast, O'Malley shared his admiration for 'The Notorious', despite the comments McGregor made about him in the past. He said:

"Before Conor was Chael [Sonnen], Chael was the best. I always kind of put myself [out there], 'I want to be as big as Conor McGregor, I want to do that.' But it's like, dude, I don’t think I could be as big as Conor. He was just once in a lifetime."

Check out Sean O'Malley's comments below:

Sunil Krishnan

Sunil holds a Bachelor of Science degree in visual communication. He started his professional career in 2023 and has previously worked with FirstSportz and Levitate Studios, among other organizations.

Sunil was drawn to MMA by Conor McGregor, especially the Irishman’s crossover boxing bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017. His favorite fighter is Jorge Masvidal for his wild and unorthodox approach.

Surprisingly, ‘The Notorious’ and ‘Gamebred’ do not find a place in his Mt. Rushmore, which includes Chuck Liddell, Anderson Silva, Alex Pereira, Daniel Cormier, and Khabib Nurmagomedov. He feels ONE Championship’s Rodtang Jitmuangnon has the ability to succeed in the UFC due to his power.

Sunil is of the opinion that the UFC is not doing enough to prevent eye pokes and does not mind soccer kicks in MMA.

In his free time, he likes to watch anime and films in general. He’s also a boxing historian, having gotten into the sport watching videos of fighters like Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Duran.

