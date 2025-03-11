"Steroids don’t help you block a left hook" - Ryan Garcia accuses Devin Haney of "corruption at its finest" over drug controversy at Fatal Fury event

Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney's feud reached new heights during the press conference announcing Garcia's fight against Rolando 'Rolly' Romero. Though initially focused on his upcoming opponent, Garcia quickly turned his attention to Haney, reigniting their feud with accusations of "corruption" regarding his failed drug test.

Ad

Haney, who is scheduled to make his welterweight debut against Jose Ramirez on the same card, was unfazed. During the press conference, Haney claimed that he had won "every single time against somebody on PEDs." This is when Garcia unleashed a fierce response:

"All I'm really worried about is whooping Haney's ass again, that's all I'm worried about, I'm not even looking to redeem myself, but just cement that bull***t Ostarine bull***t, which we know you [Haney] probably did set that up. Corruption as its finest."

Ad

Trending

Haney fired back, insisting Garcia accepted his punishment because he was guilty.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

However, 'KingRy' had more to say about his former opponent:

"Ostarine don't protect you from blocking a left hook. You got hit 1000 times. You got dribbled off the canvas."

Check out the fiery exchange between the two below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Following the controversy surrounding their no-contest decision last year, both fighters now appear on course for a 147-pound rematch in October 2025, as confirmed by Turki Alalshikh.

Ryan Garcia praises Alex Pereira despite UFC 313 defeat

Boxing star Ryan Garcia showed his admiration for Alex Pereira after his unanimous decision loss to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313. Pereira, who entered as the light heavyweight champion, was dethroned after five grueling rounds at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

Pereira started strong, utilizing his signature low kicks to disrupt Ankalaev’s movement. However, Ankalaev found his rhythm in the second round, landing clean punches and wobbling the Brazilian late in the frame. As the fight progressed, Ankalaev relied on clinch work and pressure, wearing down the champion. Pereira had some success in the fifth, landing a high kick that caught Ankalaev, but it wasn’t enough to sway the judges.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

With the victory, Ankalaev extended his unbeaten streak to 14 fights and claimed UFC gold. Despite the loss, Garcia showed his support for Pereira:

"Champion Forever"

Check out a screenshot of Ryan Garcia's comment on Alex Pereira's post:

Ryan Garcia comments on Alex Pereira's post. [Screenshot courtesy: @alexpoatanpereira via Instagram]

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.