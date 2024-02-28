Steve Erceg record: Who is the only fighter to have defeated 'Astroboy'?

UFC flyweight Steve Erceg holds a strong professional mixed martial arts record of 11 wins in his 12 outings, meaning he has only tasted defeat once.

Erceg's sole career loss came at the hands of fellow Australian fighter Sean Gauci. The two faced off at Hex Fight Series 11 on Sep. 1, 2017, in the second fight of Erceg's career. Gauci won the three-round bout via unanimous decision.

Although Erceg started the bout off strong and was constantly threatening his opponent with quick strikes and leg kicks, it was Gauci's takedowns that factored in his victory. Gauci focused on dragging down Erceg and also accumulated some ground control time.

'Astroboy' even managed to lock in a submission attempt but could not see it through, and ultimately did not have his hand raised.

Check out Steve Erceg's only loss against Sean Gauci in the highlights video below on YouTube:

Erceg began fighting professionally just a year before the loss in a victorious debut against Ryan Robertson. Meanwhile, Gauci has gone on to win the HEX Fight Series bantamweight championship, which is telling of the potential size advantage he held against Erceg in their flyweight bout.

Steve Erceg in the UFC: debut and record

Steve Erceg was scouted by UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell and UFC Vice President of Talent Relations Mick Maynard after his win at Eternal MMA 73.

Erceg fought against Soichiro Hirai last February and finished him within a round. The rear-naked choke submission won Erceg a contract and a debut later that year. The two UFC executives in attendance were quick to put pen to paper and get him onboard.

Erceg took on David Dvořák at UFC 289 and was impressive in his very first rounds in the UFC octagon. The 28-year-old won via unanimous decision and was awarded the Performance of the Night bonus for his debut.

Erceg made his second appearance on the UFC 295 preliminary card against Alessandro Costa. He secured another unanimous decision victory, extending his winning streak to 10 fights and continuing his undefeated start to life in the UFC.

The No.12-ranked Erceg is now set to take on No.9-ranked contender Matt Schnell at UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Gaziev this weekend, where he will feature on the main card for the first time.