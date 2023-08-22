"Steve was f***ing hammered" - Sean O'Malley details UFC 292 after-party scenes with the NELK Boys

The newly crowned UFC bantamweight king Sean O'Malley has given a behind-the-scenes peek of the after-party that took place after the culmination of the UFC 292 event.

In the latest episode of the TimboSugarShow, O'Malley and his coach Tim Welch discussed several things like 'Suga's performance on August 19, the game plan and O'Malley's response to the tweets from Marlon Vera and Henry Cejudo.

At one point, the 28-year-old discussed the after-party scenes that took place on the night of August 19. O'Malley shared that he got out of the arena very late in the night and then partied with the YouTuber group Nelk Boys. 'Suga' shared that Jimmy Gambles and Stephen Deleonardis from the group were quite inebriated that night.

"The after-party, nothing really too much because we didn't even get out of the Arena till like [3 a.m.], I felt like, [2:30-3:00 am], late as f**k. Nelk Boys were there, super f**king pumped that they're always showing the support, showing love. F**king Jimmy Gambles was f**king hammered. Steve [Stephen Deleonardis] was f**king hammered. Love the boys," said Sean O'Malley.

In the main event of UFC 292, Sean O'Malley locked horns against Aljamain Sterling in a bantamweight title fight. 'Suga' shocked the world by scoring a spectacular knockout victory in the second round of the fight. The new bantamweight champion also received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his efforts.

Sean O'Malley sends a warning to Marlon Vera after calling him out at UFC 292

After his victory over Aljamain Sterling, Sean O'Malley called out Marlon Vera for a rematch at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in December.

Vera, who also scored a win over Pedro Munhoz at UFC 292, hurled insults at 'Suga' during the post-fight press conference and later on social media.

During the latest TimboSugarShow podcast, O'Malley warned 'Chito' to behave in an appropriate manner. Otherwise, he might pick Henry Cejudo as an opponent for his first title defense.

"Chito needs to f**king settle down a little bit... Chill, bud. I finished Pedro in two rounds. You went to a decision in a boring fight. You wouldn't get a title shot after that fight if it wasn't for me. So, you need to f**king settle down or I'll pick Henry Cejudo and don't think I don't have the power to pick who I want to fight right now."