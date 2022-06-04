"One hit and blood just splatters" - Steve-O shares chilling details of Jon Jones using a hammer in attempt to give him cauliflower ears

Steve-O has done some crazy things in his life. This includes him asking Jon Jones’ to give him cauliflower ears with a hammer. The entire ordeal ended in a "bloody" way.

The stuntman, stand-up comedian, and movie actor best known for his participation in the Jacka** franchise appeared on the premiere episode of Daniel Cormier’s YouTube show Multifaceted. During the conversation, the actor shared a gruesome story about getting a piece of his ear cut off by Jon Jones.

According to him, the entire thing happened after ‘Bones’ defended his light heavyweight title against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. The stunt performed by the duo consisted of the stuntman putting his ear between a metal object and Jones’ title belt with the fighter hitting the belt with a hammer. It took only one hit of the tool to bust the comedian’s ear wide open.

Steve-O said:

“And then all of sudden, one hit and blood just splatters… Out from underneath that belt it just splatters.”

Watch Jacka** crew member talk about Jon Jones hitting him with a hammer in the video below:

The Jacka** crew member went on and said that a piece of his ear was hanging down and Jon Jones took a pair of scissors to cut it off. The entire thing was documented and played by him during his live appearances.

Steve-O tried to recreate the stunt with Jorge Masvidal

Jon Jones wasn’t the only fighter asked by the stuntman to give him cauliflower ears. The stuntman also approached Jorge Masvidal to do the same, only this time using the BMF title belt.

The Jacka** crew member and fighter met during Masvidal’s Fulltime Fighter documentary series that was based around the BMF champion. The cameras followed the fighter during his training camp and showed behind-the-scenes footage of UFC’ first event on Fight Island.

Both the fighter and the celebrity met in a hotel room with the Jacka** actor presenting a metal hammer. Masvidal wasn’t too happy about the idea and felt bad about it. According to the entertainer, this interaction led to Jon Jones’ withdrawal from any cooperation between the two.

Watch Steve-O and Jorge Masvidal’s interaction in the video below:

