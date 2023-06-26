Stevie Ray MMA earnings: How much did the recently-retired vet make from UFC, PFL, and other organizations?

Scottish MMA fighter Stevie Ray did not bag the $1 million PFL tournament prize money he hoped for. But the recently retired fighter has still made a good fortune through fighting. As of 2023, Ray’s net worth stands at approximately $5 million. However, the exact number varies greatly from source to source.

Steven ‘Braveheart’ Ray, popularly known as Stevie Ray, is a Scottish mixed martial artist that has competed in several MMA organizations in Europe and USA, like BAMMA, CFC, UFC, and most recently, the PFL. Ray had a decent 5-year run in the UFC that saw him compete against veterans of the sport like Paul Felder, Joe Lauzon, Ross Pearson, and Michael Johnson.

Fight purse and show money is seemingly the primary source of Stevie Ray’s career earnings. He became the BAMMA and CFC Lightweight champion, possibly taking home bigger paychecks for his title challenger and champion appearances. He has won several MMA, Jiu-jitsu, and submission grappling tournaments, contributing considerably to a fighter’s net worth.

Additionally, 'Braveheart' is a one-time winner of the UFC’s ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus. MMA organization PFL is known for its generous fighter pay in the MMA industry. The 33-year-old competed in the 2022 and 2023 tournaments of PFL. Judging by the testimony of other UFC fighters that later signed with the PFL, it is likely that the Scottish fighter made a significantly higher chunk of his net worth during his time with PFL.

According to peopleai.com and hitberry.com, Stevie Ray’s net worth is between $4.5 million and $5 million. However, both websites suggest using the information as a guide and not as the actual net worth.

Stevie Ray officially retires from MMA

Ray retired from competition in 2021 due to a lingering knee injury and visa problem. However, he returned to prizefighting and signed a contract with PFL. The organization’s $1 million tournament prize has been the talk of the town.

Many people falsely perceive that the hope for prize money drew high-profile UFC fighters to the relatively new MMA organization. However, in an interview with the Mirror, Stevie Ray revealed that the organization paid handsomely and the fighters signed with the organization were in a good place financially, irrespective of the tournament’s outcome.

'Braveheart' made it to the PFL final in the 2022 season and narrowly missed the opportunity to earn the $1 million prize. He lost to fellow former UFC fighter Olivier Aubin-Mercier in the finals amid ongoing personal trouble. He came back with renewed vigor to give himself a shot in the 2023 season. However, Ray had hinted at retirement if he were to lose the June 23 fight against Clay Collard.

Following a second-round TKO loss against Collard, Stevie Ray announced his retirement from the sport. He now plans to pass on his knowledge and experience to aspiring MMA fighters.

