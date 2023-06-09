"STFU and cut hair, yap yap yap" - Fans hilariously point out 'that look' on Conor McGregor as TUF prospect chats nonstop during haircut  

A rather hilarious moment during the second episode of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31 between Conor McGregor and one of his team members has caused a stir among the fans.

During the episode, Mando Gutierrez, a bantamweight contestant in the current season of TUF volunteered to give everyone haircuts including, his coach Conor McGregor.

However, 'The Notorious' was caught in an awkward situation as Gutierrez kept talking non-stop while cutting his hair. McGregor's silence during that moment hasn't gone unnoticed by MMA fans who flooded the comment section of the video with their hilarious reactions.

Take a look at some of the reactions below:

"Conor seems to be the type of guy who prefers silence when getting a haircut"

"Even McGregor couldn't get a word in"

"Bro really talked for a good minute and a half without a breath"

"I hate talking while getting a haircut aswell, I feel Conor's pain"

"lmao that look on Conor's face. 'STFU and cut hair, yap yap yap what did I agree to??'"

"Conor definitely wants some peace from his crazy life"

"First time ever I've seen Mcgregor so quiet"

"Conor be like 'Just cot ma hair ya weseal'"

"Conor: I want a trim..Mando: You'll do what you're told"

Fan reactions [Credit- ESPN MMA Youtube]

Conor McGregor haircut: 'The Notorious' claims Michael Chandler is "tailor-made" for being kicked

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are opposing coaches in the current season of TUF with the two slated to fight later this year. Despite the speculations surrounding the bout, it looks like 'The Notorious' is extremely confident in stepping into the octagon against 'Iron'.

It is worth noting that McGregor has been out of action for nearly two years but that doesn't seem to have lowered his confidence. While speaking about his potential fight against Chandler later this year during an interview with Megan Olivi, 'The Notorious' made a bold head-kick KO prediction and said:

“I’m going to kick this guy in the head. He’s just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place and that’s what I’m aiming for. I am aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent. And you’re going to see a visual of the leg hanging off and then you’re going to see a visual of a head hanging off. So I’m excited for that and motivated for that and steady making my way towards it.

