"Sticky stuff in his hair? What hair?" - Fans react as Magomed Ankalaev's coach accuses Alex Pereira of using ointment to grease his body at UFC 313

Magomed Ankalaev's coach's remarks about Alex Pereira greasing up his body using an ointment during their fight at UFC 313, have sparked mixed reactions from MMA fans. While some chastised the MMA coach, others speculated that it could be sweat pouring from Pereira's body, giving the appearance of grease.

Ankalaev headlined UFC 313 against Pereira. The light heavyweight title match took place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Russian was able to nullify 'Poatan's' attacks by displaying an all-round performance and captured the 205-pound belt via unanimous decision.

In a recent interview with Ushatayka, Ankalaev's coach Sukhrab Magomedov accused Pereira of using an ointment during the title fight at UFC 313. Magomedov further stated that Ankalaev thought the Brazilian's body was sticky, saying:

''When Magomed pushed him [Pereira] to the fence near our corner, it seemed to me that Pereira was greased with something. It happens, fighters get greased up for sparring sessions, or when they are cutting weight. They use some ointment, the way it goes the sweat doesn’t flow off, but jells up. And that’s what it looked like on his body too. Magomed also said afterwards that [Pereira] smelled like he had some ointment and had something in his hair as it was sticky.''

Check out Sukhrab Magomedov's comments below (via Red Corner MMA's Instagram post):

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Sticky stuff in his hair? What hair?''

Another one stated:

''Is just sweat''

Other fans wrote:

''Broooo stfu, get the fu*k outta here. You ruskys have a bigger history of cheating let’s let that be known. Magomed would’ve gotten his a** kicked if Poatans hand wasn’t fu*ked or his illness wasn’t a thing...Magomed loses 8 times outta 10''

''Pereira likes cheating, we all knew this''

Check out more reactions below:

Chael Sonnen still believes Alex Pereira will be a triple champion in the future

Alex Pereira has previously hinted at moving up to heavyweight to pursue his dream of being a three-division champion. However, Pereira's plans may be derailed after losing his 205-pound title to Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313.

In a recent Instagram post, Chael Sonnen discussed Pereira's chances at heavyweight, citing that the Brazilian is capable of making history, saying:

''Alex Pereira is the only guy in my lifetime who I believe possibly could pull off the champ-champ-champ [become a three division UFC champion]... The best case scenario, if he goes to heavyweight, he’s offered a title fight there... My belief in Pereira moving up to heavyweight is superseded [on the value] that Pereira as a piece on the chessboard would provide… It would be so helpful to have Pereira at heavyweight."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

