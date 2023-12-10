"Still in absolute disbelief and shock" - Chris Gutierrez going for an Imanari roll in the fifth round has fans scratching their heads

Song Yadong put on a dominant performance, outclassing Chris Gutierrez over five rounds to claim a unanimous decision victory in the main event of UFC Vegas 83.

The bout started with both fighters showcasing their striking prowess. However, Yadong turned the tide with a key takedown in round two. From there, he unleashed his impressive punching power, knocking down Gutierrez and taking full control of the fight.

In an unusual turn of events, 'El Guapo' attempted an Imanari roll in the fifth round, but it failed to land. This move left fans bewildered, sparking a flurry of reactions on social media.

Here are fans' reaction to Gutierrez's Imanari roll:

"I'm still in absolute disbelief and shock at seeing Chris mf Gutierrez go for a hail mary imanari roll "

"Coach gave him such a motivational speech telling him to go seize his destiny, Chris's nodded and got off the stool looking calmer and more resolute than when he sat down, went out and tripped over his own imanari roll and pulled guard 20 seconds in"

"Bro really tried to get the imanari roll what a bad attempt though "

"The imanari roll in the fifth was practically an invitation."

Despite the Imanari roll, Yadong's victory was never in doubt. He dominated the fight from start to finish, earning a well-deserved unanimous decision win. The scorecards read 50-44, 50-45, and 50-45 in his favor.

Henry Cejudo breaks down Song Yadong's dominating performance against Chris Gutierrez

Following Song Yadong's dominant five-round decision win over Chris Gutierrez at UFC Vegas 83, former two-division champion Henry Cejudo has offered his analysis of the fight.

Cejudo, known for his own sharp analysis, took to social media to break down the fight. He highlighted Gutierrez's lack of effective striking and ineffective leg kicks, stating:

"Gutierrez has nice fakes, but nothing heavy is coming with them. He's not investing in his leg kicks enough."

'Triple C' further emphasized how Yadong's ability to control Chris Gutierrez on the ground has served as a blueprint for future opponents.

"Everybody watching this is going to take him down from now on. Fighters expose other fighters."

