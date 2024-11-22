"Still great" - Fans pumped up for bantamweight kickboxing king Jonathan Haggerty's comeback era

The redemption tour of reigning ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty will begin soon, as he announced on an Instagram post.

According to the former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, his next fight is now confirmed and signed as he captioned his post with:

"Fight date is set. Time to put a W in front of that L 👊🏼 @onechampionship"

'The General' seemed to have moved on from the 49-second knockout loss from Thai rival Superlek Kiatmoo9 last Sept. 6 at ONE 168: Denver, where he was on the other side of a highlight-reel finish. Despite the defeat, Haggerty remains a world champion and currently reigns as the best bantamweight kickboxer in the world.

This announcement by the British combat sports superstar gave excitement to fans and something to look forward to, as users @mpapazang, @victoriafitness_life, @lorraineukgreeneyes, @red_forest_studio, @apk_khun2568, and @cvicente97 sent their reactions through their comments:

"We don't care about the L champ its all part of the game!! Long as you get back in there and put on a show we'll support ya! 🔥"

"It was not a L just one of them.. Still great"

"Let's go champ ⭐🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Let's go! When's the date general @jhaggerty_"

"I'm a Thai who loves you. Go ahead, little brother.🙌❤️"

"Turning the L into a W 🔥"

Screenshot of fans' comments

Jonathan Haggerty gives his take on Rodtang's recent weight miss saga

Before his much-awaited return, Haggerty appeared on Sky Sports for a recent interview and gave his thoughts about the weight miss of Rodtang Jitmuangnon during his rematch with Jacob Smith, which caused him to lose the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title on the scales.

According to the London native, it was a hard pill to swallow, and he offered his sympathy to his former rival, as he explained:

"It's heartbreaking. It's the last little bit, really. You've done it all and then you got that last little pound hanging over your head. For me, I'd get it done, but like Freddie [Haggerty] says, you just don't know how hard he's tried."

