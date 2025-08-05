"Still looks like a guy that can run WWE" - UFC legends react to "long haired" Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam return in wild new look

Former UFC heavyweight Brock Lesnar recently made his return to WWE at SummerSlam 2025. His comeback, after nearly two years away from the ring, captured the attention of many, including two UFC legends.In a recent episode of the Good Guy / Bad Guy show, UFC legends Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen began their discussion by revisiting Lesnar's appearance on Night Two of SummerSlam 2025. Cormier remarked:&quot;SummerSlam was good. It delivered, it really did, especially on night two because the Beast came. I couldn't believe I saw Brock [Lesnar] back.&quot;Sonnen noted how the Stamford-based wrestling promotion's call for Lesnar's return with a slight change in his appearance worked really well.&quot;They pop for him. Daniel [Cormier], I'm really glad that happened, actually. But they pop for him, man. And it works. Long-haired Brock [Lesnar]. Like, whenever you bring a guy back, you got to tweak him. Even if it's only a little bit, they tweaked him a little bit with the hair. I thought it worked.&quot;Cormier further emphasized how 'The Beast Incarnate' made him believe that he could again be at the top of the WWE roster.&quot;I thought it worked. I thought he looked tremendous. He looks huge going back out there and still looks like a guy that could run the WWE.&quot;Check out the conversation below (1:01):When Frank Mir recalled his experience of heading into Brock Lesnar's UFC debut fightIn addition to his career as a professional wrestler, Brock Lesnar also ventured into mixed martial arts. In fact, he even held the title of UFC heavyweight champion. In his debut fight with the promotion, Lesnar faced Frank Mir at UFC 81.During a discussion with Matt Serra, Mir recalled the added pressure he felt before facing Lesnar, saying:&quot;It was [a lot of pressure], but I didn't realize the amount of pressure I was in until I got to the fight. One of the other fighters on the card had said to me, 'Hey, man, you're representing MMA. You got to make sure you beat the pro wrestler'. And at that point, I kind of stopped and I was like, 'Whoa, wait a minute. You guys think [Lesnar] is a pro wrestler? The guy's an NCAA champ'. So that actually made me very apprehensive.&quot;Check out Frank Mir's comments on Brock Lesnar below: View this post on Instagram Instagram Post