Stipe Miocic reveals why he continues in UFC despite thinking about retirement "after every fight"

Stipe Miocic is on the verge of turning 38 this year. His birthday comes just a few days after UFC 252, where he will be defending the UFC Heavyweight Championship against Daniel Cormier in the conclusion of their trilogy.

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier are now 1-1 and will be looking to settle a score in what's expected to be the final fight of Daniel Cormier's legendary MMA career.

On the topic of retirement, Stipe Miocic was asked in the pre-fight Press Conference (via MMA Fighting) about his retirement and the Heavyweight Champion revealed that he thinks about retirement after every fight:

“I think about retirement after every fight. Since my first fight at UFC 136, I think about retirement.”

Stipe Miocic, however, admitted that he's having fun and doesn't plan to retire just yet:

“I love what I do. The minute I’m not having fun and it acts like a job, I’m out. Right now, I’m good. I’m happy. I had a great camp, to the best of my abilities, especially being quarantined with this pandemic going on but honestly I feel great.

Stipe Miocic said that he wasn't sure if he could go past 40 the way Daniel Cormier has, and seems uncertain about when he plans to end his MMA career.

What happens if Stipe Miocic walks out of the trilogy as the winner?

If Stipe Miocic beats Daniel Cormier again to retain the UFC Heavyweight title, then his next opponent will likely be Francis Ngannou. In the same interview, Miocic acknowledged Ngannou's presence in the division and seems to expect that the two will meet again shortly. He stated that he was impressed with Curtis Blaydes as well, but ultimately said that he isn't the matchmaker - he's just there to fight.

The winner of the Stipe Miocic-Daniel Cormier trilogy bout will be considered the greatest UFC Heavyweight of all time. There's a lot on the line at UFC 252!