Stipe Miocic's coach reveals that Jon Jones won't have a major advantage against him at Heavyweight

Stipe Miocic is now past Daniel Cormier after the trilogy arguably stalled the UFC Heavyweight division for three years. Stipe Miocic faced Daniel Cormier in the summer of 2018, 2019, and 2020 - losing the first time before getting two wins back in an unforgettable series of fights.

UFC President Dana White has insisted that Francis Ngannou will be next in line for a Heavyweight title shot against Stipe Miocic. The Heavyweight Champion Stipe Miocic, however, didn't express much interest in a rematch against Francis Ngannou after he defeated him decisively in a title bout before he lost to Daniel Cormier in 2018.

He expressed more interest in a title fight against Heavyweight newcomer Jon Jones, who vacated the Light Heavyweight title that he held and defended on several occasions.

Stipe Miocic's coach Marcus Marinelli spoke to ESPN and said that Jon Jones would be shut down by Stipe Miocic's standup. He elaborated:

“I think Stipe’s standup could shut down Jones, and just the size. Stipe is a very efficient 230-something pounds,” Marinelli said . “He is extremely strong, stronger than anyone Jones has ran up against so far. And Stipe doesn’t move like a heavyweight, he moves like a middleweight. So, Jones wouldn’t have a speed advantage.”

How will Jon Jones fare against Stipe Miocic at Heavyweight?

It wouldn't be right to shut out Jon Jones' ability and potential at Heavyweight. He's still among the greatest talents to ever step inside the Octagon and his technical abilities in every area make him the number one pound-for-pound fighter in the world.

With that said, Stipe Miocic's coach is right in saying that Jon Jones has never faced anyone like the UFC Heavyweight Champion. Stylistically, it's an incredible fight and it's unlikely that Jon Jones will have to take another fight to earn a heavyweight title shot.

Jon Jones has yet to suffer a legitimate defeat inside the Octagon, though many felt that Dominick Reyes defeated him in their encounter this past February at UFC 247.

It's one of the harder fights to predict and if the two do face-off (assuming that Francis Ngannou fails to capture the Heavyweight title again), the fight will likely be the most anticipated heavyweight bout of all time.