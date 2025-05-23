"Stole that line from McGregor", "Vacate please" - Fans go wild as Jon Jones fires savage “shut your mouth” shot at Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has recently fired a shot at Tom Aspinall on Instagram in response to Aspinall's comments on Demetrious Johnson's MIGHTYcast podcast.

Ad

Jones and Aspinall are expected to clash in a title unification bout at some point this year; however, there has been no official confirmation from the promotion regarding the timeframe. The interim heavyweight champion has repeatedly expressed his frustration with the drama surrounding the bout.

During the sit-down, Aspinall told Johnson that he only cares about becoming the undisputed heavyweight champion, and not about the fight against 'Bones' in particular. In response to this, Jones came out to take a savage dig at his potential future opponent. He said:

Ad

Trending

"Shut your mouth and do as you're told."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Tom Aspinall's and Jon Jones' comments in the post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The post sparked fan reactions on the platform, as X users began to flood the comments section. One user commented:

"Nobody going to talk about how he stole that line from McGregor💀?"

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Another user commented:

Ad

"It's not even funny anymore, vacate please."

Fan reaction [Screenshot courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Others commented:

Ad

"Tom's fans are so bad, they convinced him he isn't the undisputed champ. What a fan base."

"Is Jon Jones the most unlikeable champ in heavyweight history?"

"This is not tuff. Please vacate."

"We aren't looking forward to the Gane vs. Aspinall announcement."

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]

Fight fans launch petition to strip Jon Jones of the heavyweight title

Frustrated by the ongoing uncertainty surrounding a potential Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall showdown, fight fans have launched a petition calling for Jones to be stripped of his heavyweight title.

Ad

Aspinall last defended his interim belt against Curtis Blaydes in July 2024 and has not competed since. He is now the longest-reigning interim champion in UFC history. On the other hand, 'Bones' hasn’t fought since his successful title defense against former champion Stipe Miocic in November 2024.

The petition has already generated over 30,000 signatures, and it will be interesting to see how the UFC chooses to respond to the growing pressure from fans.

Ad

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shehryar Edibam Shehryar Burzin Edibam covers MMA and boxing for Sportskeeda. He began training in MMA in 2021 after watching Conor McGregor’s epic duel with Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229. That fight made Shehryar delve deeper into the sport and explore the fascinating stories of its athletes.



Shehryar's passion for all things MMA enables him to share insightful details and thrilling narratives of the sport with a wider audience. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.