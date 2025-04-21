Stone Cold Steve Austin lavishes praise on UFC legend Ken Shamrock during WWE Hall of Fame speech: "Brought a lot of eyeballs"

Stone Cold Steve Austin recently praised Ken Shamrock for his contributions to one of the greatest matches of his career during his WWE Hall of Fame speech. He noted that the UFC legend was instrumental in bringing a new fanbase to the pro wrestling leader, which was mutually beneficial.

Ad

Last Friday, Austin and Bret Hart were both the first-ever inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame's Immortal Moment category for their infamous match at WrestleMania 13 in 1997. Despite serving as the special guest referee for the highly acclaimed match, Shamrock was not included as part of the induction.

During his allocated time for their Hall of Speech, Austin highlighted Shamrock's role in the match and lavished praise on the former UFC Superfight champion. 'The Texas Rattlesnake' mentioned that 'The World's Most Dangerous Man' was important in bringing more legitimacy to WWE product and complimented him on his incredible physique at the time:

Ad

Trending

"Like [CM] Punk said, so properly addressed Ken Shamrock. I'd like to say thank you to [Shamrock]. He brought a lot of eyeballs to that match [with Hart]. Only thing that pi**ed me off is [the] son of a bi*ch is so jacked up. I mean, hell, me and Bret looked like sh*t next to Shamrock, but it was great. He looked like a million bucks. Hell, he was worth the pay-per-view all by himself."

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Steve Austin's comments below (2:13):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ken Shamrock makes feelings known on WWE Hall of Fame

Ken Shamrock recently made his feelings known on a potential future WWE Hall of Fame induction after years of fans clamoring for the company to induct him.

During his latest appearance on Ten Count Wrestling with Steve Fall, Shamrock mentioned that he doesn't dwell on not having been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, as he remains hopeful that it will inevitably happen in the future:

Ad

"Other than [WWE] inviting me to WrestleMania last year, that was it. So, again like I said, I'm in the Wrestling Hall of Fame, MMA Hall of Fame, UFC Hall of Fame, I'm in a lot of Hall of Fames and I'm so grateful. So, this [WWE Hall of Fame induction] is gonna happen whenever it happens."

Ad

Check out the full interview featuring Ken Shamrock's comments below (34:16):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is an MMA news writer and interviewer at Sportskeeda. Having been onboard since 2021, Aulino has written list articles, before transitioning to MMA news writing.



In addition to writing at Sportskeeda, Aulino can be heard on VIBE 105.5FM in Toronto, Canada, where he conducts interviews called 'VIBEtalks.' Aulino's segments have featured many respected athletes, broadcasters, and celebrities. In 2024, Aulino, along with his VIBE 105 Sports team members, rebranded their content to The Game Plan 'TGP'.



In addition to MMA, Aulino was previously a pro wrestling writer and soccer (Football) reporter and covered Toronto FC (Major League Soccer) and York United FC (Canadian Premier League).



Follow him on Twitter: @Gian_411 Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.