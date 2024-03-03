"Stop ducking" - Jake Paul aims bold callout at Canelo Alvarez for "Puerto Rico vs. Mexico" fight after R1 KO over Ryan Bourland

Celebrity YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul recently called out the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez following his round-one victory over Ryan Bourland.

Paul squared off against Bourland on March 2 at the Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot, San Juan, Puerto Rico. He entered the ring fresh off an emphatic knockout of Andre August and a unanimous decision victory over Nate Diaz.

Meanwhile, Bourland, a career journeyman and former Golden Gloves champion, returned to boxing after a successful 2022 bout against Santario Martin.

Bourland's midsection turned red fast after Paul's hard right hook to the body, which also made him start lowering his hands in preparation for more body shots. Paul stopped Bourland with a devastating uppercut, prompting the referee to call the fight off with less than a minute remaining in the first round.

Check out the Jake Paul vs. Ryan Bourland stoppage in round one:

Following the win, Paul spoke with Ariel Helwani, stating that he needs to step up his competition and called out Alvarez. He said:

''I'm ready, I'm ready for the bigger things. This is my life now, and like I said, I'm on the road to world champion. And Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it. I know you want it, and I'm repping Puerto Rico. You're repping Mexico, so it's Puerto Rico vs. Mexico.''

Check out Jake Paul calling out Canelo Alvarez:

Alvarez has mostly disregarded the callouts coming from 'The Problem Child'. However, during an appearance on the Full Send Podcast last year, the Mexican superstar provided a more straightforward response to the possibility of them fighting. He said:

''When I’m done with boxing [against world champions], why not? Maybe, maybe, I do it…I think it’s good.''

Check out the clip below:

