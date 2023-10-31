"Stop being a little girl" - Hasbulla and the NELK Boys share a chilling encounter with pet tiger of UAE's royal family

Hasbulla is among the most well-known social media personalities in the world. He is known for his hilarious pranks and comedic content. His childlike appearance and dwarfism have endeared him to millions of fans worldwide, with his Instagram following now reaching a staggering 8.7 million.

His popularity can also be credited to his numerous collaborations with the YouTube group NELK Boys, who also gained their popularity through prank videos. Most recently, the 21-year-old and the NELK Boys met up in Dubai to visit the house of UAE's royal family.

During their visit, they even had a chilling encounter with a pet tiger, which left Hasbulla scared. In the video posted recently on the NELK Boys' YouTube channel, the 21-year-old can be seen standing far away from the tiger when Kyle from the NELK Boys urged him to stand closer and said:

"Tell him to stop being a little girl."

Catch the video below (10:19):

How did Hasbulla sign with the UFC?

The social media personality was signed to the UFC last year. However, the move confused many as to why the 21-year-old was signed to the promotion. It is worth noting that it was later revealed that the signing was just for promotional activities.

The UFC CEO Dana White once talked about how the idea of signing Hasbulla came up. Speaking to the media at a Power Slap League press conference, White spoke about how the 21-year-old making $250,000 in 48 hours in collaboration with the NELK Boys eventually led to the UFC signing the social-media sensation. He said:

"The Nelk Boys went out to Russia. They did all this cool sh*t with him and said, 'I'm gonna make a Hasbulla Full Send T-Shirt.' They did, they sold like $500,000 worth of Hasbulla T-Shirts in like 48 hours something ridiculous like that and they gave him half the money."

He added:

"So we did a deal with Hasbulla. We signed him to a deal. He is gonna be in the video game and he gets his own fight kit, you know, and he got paid for that. So that dude’s doing some cool sh*t and making some big money. Could not happen to a nicer, nicer kid. I like him.”

Watch the video below: