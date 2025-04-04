"Stop mentioning" - British legend Liam Harrison channels pro-wrestling royalty Ric Flair, says he's far from retirement

Retirement is a subject that Liam Harrison would rather avoid as he gears up for his much-awaited return on the ONE Championship stage in less than four months from now.

After briefly hanging up his gloves last year, the British striking icon has decided to answer the call of competition once more. He's set to make his comeback at ONE 173, happening at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 1.

There, "The Hitman" will square off with Burmese knockout artist Soe Lin Oo in a three-round bantamweight Muay Thai showdown.

Questions surrounding whether this bout will be his final curtain call have continued to swirl, but Harrison was quick to shut them down.

Adding a touch of humor and defiance, he took to Instagram and shared an AI-edited clip of WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair delivering his iconic "I will never retire" promo from the November 26, 2007 episode of Monday Night Raw — this time, with Harrison's face superimposed over the pro-wrestling legend's.

Watch the video below:

In the caption, Harrison made his message loud and clear — he'd prefer fans to stop bringing up retirement altogether.

He wrote:

"Please stop asking, stop mentioning, and mind your business. Like 'The Nature Boy' said, I've still got too much juice left. Woo!"

Liam Harrison returns to Ball Arena to rectify last year's heartbreak

Denver's Ball Arena holds unforgettable memories for Liam Harrison — but for all the wrong reasons.

The 21,000-capacity venue was the site of Harrison's crushing defeat to Seksan Or Kwanmuang in a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai clash at ONE 168 in September 2024.

In that bout, Seksan dropped Harrison three times in the second round en route to a rousing stoppage victory.

Overwhelmed with disappointment, Harrison placed his gloves at the center of the Circle — symbolizing what many believed was his farewell from the sport.

However, the story didn't end there.

Harrison has had a change of heart and is now set to return at ONE 173, determined to exorcise the ghosts of that painful night by taking down Soe Lin Oo in the same arena.

