"Stop playing with me Ariel" - Jake Paul shares bold prediction for upcoming clash against Ryan Bourland

Jake Paul is set to face Ryan Bourland tomorrow evening at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot in San Juan, Puerto Rico. 'The Problem Child' is brimming with confidence as the event draws near.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani following the weigh-ins and final face-off against his foe, Paul claimed that he was going to make light work of veteran pugilist:

"KO, easy money. You already know how I do it, bro. Stop playing with me, Ariel, stop playing with me... [I'll finish him in] two rounds or less."

After making a name for himself in the sport with notable wins against former MMA fighters like Anderson Silva and Tyron Woodley, Paul added the most credible win to his resume to date when he knocked out three-time regional Golden Gloves winner Andre August in the opening round of their December clash last year.

The social media star is currently 8-1 in his pro boxing career, with his sole loss coming against a split decision loss to Tommy Fury in February 2023.

Paul's opponent, Bourland, boasts a record of 17-2. While he is a former Golden Gloves champion, he has yet to win any major world or regional titles. However, he is easily the most experienced boxer the 27-year-old has faced so far in his career.

Fight fans can catch the event live on DAZN. The broadcast is set to start at 7 PM ET (12 AM GMT).

Surprisingly, this time around, 'The Problem Child' will be a co-main event. The main event at Coliseo Jose Miguel Agrelot will feature a women's featherweight clash between Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke.

Jake Paul talks about Ryan Bourland's boxing pedigree

Jake Paul believes his next opponent, Ryan Bouland, is the most experienced boxer he has faced in the ring so far and would present a new set of challenges for him.

Talking to ESPN about the upcoming clash, 'The Problem Child' stated that he is looking forward to taking on the considerable step up in competition:

"Yeah, I mean, statistically, he, for sure, is the most experienced and has had the most wins and the most amount of time in the ring, rounds, all of these things. So I think that presents a different challenge of a true veteran in the game, so it'll be really interesting... I am looking for experience, you know... People were like maybe this is too experienced or whatever, and I was like, no, like let's f*****g do this."

