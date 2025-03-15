Story about Roger Federer planning next move based on opponent's grip stuns Joe Rogan [VIDEO]

Joe Rogan was visibly stunned after podcast guest Michael Kosta highlighted Roger Federer's insane judgment during a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE).

During the podcast, they delved deep into Kosta's field of interest: tennis. They even compared tennis and MMA, drawing parallels between the two sports. When Kosta revealed how a minor difference in Federer's rival's grip was enough for the Swiss icon to predict their shot, Rogan was in disbelief.

Kosta, who is also a comedian and hosts the Tennis Anyone podcast, said:

"Roger Federer would notice his opponent with a quarter of an inch open up grip on the run, and Roger would know, 'A forehand slice is coming, I'll sneak in and pop it.'"

Rogan reacted:

"Really? Just the grip? Wow!"

Check out Joe Rogan and Michael Kosta's conversation about Roger Federer's skills below (55:00):

Federer enjoyed a remarkable career spanning over two decades, winning 20 Grand Slam singles titles, including eight Wimbledon championships. He held the world No. 1 ranking for 310 weeks, including a record 237 consecutive weeks, and secured 103 ATP singles titles.

The tennis legend announced his retirement in September 2022.

When Joe Rogan labeled Lionel Messi a "wizard"

Lionel Messi has repeatedly proven his mettle to become one of the most celebrated soccer icons of the modern era. However, being an American, Joe Rogan isn't very well-versed in the who's who of soccer.

Still, Rogan had nothing but praise for Messi's insane dribbling skills after witnessing them during a previous episode of JRE alongside fellow comedian Tom Segura. Calling the Argentinian legend a "wizard," the UFC commentator said:

"That guy [Messi], he moves like a wizard. What he is able to do with the ball is just fu**ing astounding. You have to be so much better than people to do something like that."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (0:51):

