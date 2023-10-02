Strawweight MMA queen Xiong Jing Nan wants to crash ONE Championship’s Muay Thai and kickboxing ranks

Xiong Jing Nan may have contemplated retirement, but it doesn’t mean the ONE women’s strawweight MMA world champion is stopping any time soon.

The strawweight queen is coming off a dominant third-round technical knockout win against Nat ‘Wondergirl’ Jaroonsak in their special rules striking match at ONE Fight Night 14 this past weekend at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The Chinese star started her martial arts career as a boxer, and her knowledge of The Sweet Science was in full display during her complete domination of ‘Wondergirl.’

After going back to her striking roots, the inaugural strawweight queen said she might dabble into Muay Thai and kickboxing in her next matches in ONE Championship.

Xiong said in the post-event media scrum:

“So yeah, actually quite a lot of people ask me these questions. And the answer is for sure, I'm willing to try different things. Even before people asked me this question, I already tried different techniques [and disciplines], especially in practice. I am trying to do different things.”

Xiong is arguably the most dominant world champion in ONE Championship, regardless of gender, and she’s held the ONE women’s strawweight world title since January 2018.

‘The Panda’ defended her strap seven times, a record she shares with former ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Bibiano Fernandes and former ONE bantamweight muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama.

Except for her debut fight against April Osenio, all of Xiong’s fights in ONE Championship were for a world title.

She knocked out Tiffany Teo to capture the gold and defended it three straight times against Laura Balin, Samara Santos, and then Angela Lee.

Xiong dropped down a weight class to challenge Lee for the ONE women’s atomweight MMA world title in October 2019, but failed in her bid for double-champ status.

After the loss, Xiong went back up to strawweight and collected four more world title wins against Teo, Michelle Nicolini, Ayaka Miura, and finally another one against Lee.

Watch Xiong's entire media scrum below:

