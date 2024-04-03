Strawweight Muay Thai king Prajanchai on why he doesn't look down on his opponents: "Everyone trained hard"

Reigning and undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand believes credit must be given where credit is due, and this includes anyone he steps into the ring with.

The 29-year-old PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym representative says he doesn't like trash-talk his opponents because they all put the hours in the gym and command respect. Wise words from a veteran of the highest order.

Speaking to Sportsmanor in a recent interview, Prajanchai said showing his rivals the respect they deserve is important.

The Bangkok, Thailand native said:

"So this is why I respect everyone. I don't like looking down on opponents, because everyone trained hard to be where they are."

Prajanchai will get the opportunity to become a historic two-sport world champion this weekend.

The Thai superstar is set to battle Canadian-Italian fighter Jonathan Di Bella for the latter's strawweight kickboxing world title at ONE Friday Fights 58: Superbon vs. Grigorian II.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch the action live via global pay-per-view on watch.ONEFC.com on Friday morning on April 5th.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai on potentially becoming a two-sport ONE world champion: "It would be such a significant achievement"

ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai relishes the chance to etch his name in history books as a rare two-sport ONE world champion.

If he defeats Jonathan Di Bella this Friday, he will add the kickboxing strap to his mantle and reign over two disciplines in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai told Sportsmanor how important this is for his career:

"This opportunity of having a chance to be a kickboxing champion would be an important milestone for me. If I win on Friday, it would be such a significant achievement. I wouldn't think that I would be successful, but it'll make me a step closer to becoming successful."

Poll : Can Prajanchai become a two-sport world champion? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion