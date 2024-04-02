"I always fought tough guys" - Jonathan Di Bella explains his supreme confidence heading into massive clash vs. Prajanchai

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella acknowledges that Prajanchai PK Saenchai is the toughest test of his career by far.

Still, the undefeated 27-year-old remains unfazed and will enter his showdown against the Thai icon with supreme confidence in his own abilities.

In the first of two world title fights at ONE Friday Fights 58 this coming Friday, Di Bella will defend his crown against the reigning strawweight Muay Thai kingpin, who's seeking two-sport supremacy.

Prajanchai is indeed one of the most fearsome names in the striking realm, with over 400 career bouts to his name. The 29-year-old slugger holds victories over some distinguished warriors in the 'Art of Eight Limbs', including Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Joseph Lasiri under the ONE banner.

While Jonathan Di Bella does not have the same daunting resume as his challenger, he believes his experience fighting against the best will allow him to retain his 26 pounds of gold.

The Canadian-Italian champ told the South China Morning Post:

"I haven't lost any in amateur or pro, but I have fought tough level competition. I always love fighting these top-level guys, tough opponents. I never turned down a challenge against any top contenders everywhere, from USA, North America, or China champions."

Jonathan Di Bella continued:

"I always fought tough guys and I've always tried to go to the next level. And he's the next level."

Watch the full interview:

Jonathan Di Bella gets his wish to test himself vs. Prajanchai

Considering Di Bella and Prajanchai lord over the strawweight kickboxing and Muay Thai ranks, respectively, both combatants knew their paths would cross eventually.

The day for this champion vs. champion clash has finally come. For Jonathan Di Bella, taking on the legend in his wheelhouse at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok is a dream come true. He told Calf Kick Sports in a separate interview:

"We've always wanted to fight each other. I've always been asked questions in interviews saying, 'Oh would you like to fight Prajanchai, and, of course, I said yeah, it'll be an honor to fight Prajanchai. And he said the same. So yeah, we got the offer and we accepted it, and we're here."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be available via global pay-per-view on April 5, via watch.onefc.com

See the full interview below:

