“I've been watching him for a long time” – Jonathan Di Bella knew clash with Prajanchai was inevitable

Sometimes things just work out for Jonathan Di Bella.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion always had an inkling that he would face Thai phenom Prajanchai PK Saenchai at some point in his career.

That fated meeting, though, is on April 5 when Di Bella puts his gold on the line against the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium will serve as the backdrop for the champion-versus-champion duel.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella said he watched Prajanchai's exploits in the competitive Muay Thai scene. It also felt appropriate that their matchup would take place at the stadium dubbed the "Mecca of Muay Thai."

"I've been watching him compete for a long time. Obviously, he's a great champion. He's one of the best strikers to ever compete at the highest level and won all over Thailand, and Lumpinee, and all the other stadiums. So I knew him, I've been watching him for a very long time."

Prajanchai is smack in the middle of his prime at 29 years old, but the Thai superstar already owns a wealth of experience that older fighters could only aspire to.

The PK Saenchai product has a preposterous 342-52-3 record and has a stellar 6-1 slate in ONE Championship.

Prajanchai is coming off arguably the best win of his career when he knocked out bitter rival Joseph Lasiri in under two minutes to capture the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world title in December 2023.

Jonathan Di Bella says Prajanchai has an almost flawless style

Jonathan Di Bella may not admit to being a fan of Prajanchai, but the Italian-Canadian star has more than enough knowledge to deduce the strawweight Muay Thai king's impeccable style.

In the same interview, Di Bella said he has studied Prajanchai for quite some time and he found almost no flaw in the Thai superstar's game.

"I always had my eye on him. I believe he has strengths everywhere. I don't believe he has any weaknesses. So yeah, I'm just ready to prepare for everything."

ONE Friday Fights 58 is available on ONE Championship's digital platforms, including its official YouTube channel.