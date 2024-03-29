“He has strengths everywhere” – Jonathan Di Bella ready to bring his A-Game against flawless Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella could be heading into the most difficult fight of his career so far.

The reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion will put his gold on the line against fellow world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5.

Di Bella will defend his world title for the second time against the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion's old stomping grounds of Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Di Bella said Prajanchai is such a skilled fighter that he doesn't see any weakness the Thai star may show in their meeting.

"I always had my eye on him. I believe he has strengths everywhere. I don't believe he has any weaknesses. So yeah, I'm just ready to prepare for everything."

While the Italian-Canadian star is wary of Prajanchai's near-flawless repertoire, the Thai star is heading into Di Bella's domain of kickboxing.

Prajanchai, a former Lumpinee and Rajadamnern Stadium world champion, won't be allowed to use his cutting elbows in the match leaving him with one less weapon to use against Di Bella.

While Di Bella is cautious of the danger Prajanchai could bring, he still has his arsenal to work with.

Di Bella is one of the fastest strikers on the planet and can launch a lethal roundhouse without a moment's notice.

Jonathan Di Bella says Prajanchai is "the man" to beat in the strawweight class

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair once said "To be the man, you gotta beat the man" and that statement rings true to Jonathan Di Bella's pursuit of greatness against Prajanchai.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA, Di Bella revealed he always wanted to defeat the iconic Sam-A Gaiyanghadao but Prajanchai beat him to that honor.

Prajanchai, though, didn't just beat Sam-A once, he beat the Muay Thai icon twice.

Di Bella said that with Prajanchai's victories over Sam-A, he subsequently became the biggest target in the strawweight division.

"Originally when he was the [ONE strawweight Muay Thai world] champion, Sam-A was the main goal because he always had the belt. But he beat Sam-A twice, so he's the main guy now."

Watch Di Bella's interview below: