"Ready for war" - Jonathan Di Bella prepared for Lumpinee slugfest vs "one of the best fighters" Prajanchai

ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella knows he won't have it easy in enemy territory against Prajanchai PK Saenchai next week, but that's exactly what he signed up for at ONE Friday Fights 58.

The Canadian-Italian puts his 26-pound gold on the line against the Thai hero, who aims to elevate himself to two-sport supremacy inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, next Friday, April 5.

Speaking to ONE Championship, the 27-year-old admitted he expects a tough night out against the in-form ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Jonathan Di Bella narrated:

"I'm just getting ready for the best version of him and one of the best fighters that I've ever faced in front of me. I'm getting ready for war."

Thus far, the Team Di Bella Kickboxing star has racked up a pair of victories on the global stage against Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams. He wants to continue his perfect run under the ONE banner and extend his resume to a pristine 13-0.

On Prajanchai's end, the PK Saenchai Muay Thai affiliate is coming off a banner year in 2023. The 29-year-old won all four contests with two knockouts in world title matchups against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao and Joseph Lasiri.

Given his opponent's form as they head into the Mecca of Muay Thai next week, Jonathan Di Bella won't take anything for granted when they throw down in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58.

The card will be available on the ONE Championship YouTube channel, the ONE Super App, or watch.onefc.com.

Jonathan Di Bella is poetry in motion

While the ONE Championship roster houses arguably bigger names within the striking realm than Jonathan Di Bella, the strawweight kickboxing king has proved on two occasions that he deserves to be held in a similar regard.

The 27-year-old opened his promotional account in a five-round instant classic against Zhang at ONE 162 in October 2022, showcasing glimpses of his unique fusion of pace, power, and precision. Whether on attack or defense, the Canadian-Italian continued to outpoint the Chinese dynamite until the final bell.

In his sophomore outing, the lifelong martial artist graced the ONE Circle with his striking credentials once more, overcoming a resolute Danial Williams inside the Mecca of Muay Thai.