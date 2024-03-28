"I will take my victory" - Superbon locked in to secure second win over Marat Grigorian at ONE Friday Fights 58

As the former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and pound-for-pound number one, Superbon Singha Mawynn is no stranger to the biggest fights.

The elite Thai striker is always competing in high-stakes matchups, where at this stage, pressure is a privilege to him.

This will be no different when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 to try and reclaim a coveted gold that he lost back in 2023.

He will face Marat Grigorian in a second fight on the global stage of ONE Championship on April 5, headlining a huge card from Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium with the interim featherweight kickboxing belt on the line.

Superbon told ONE Championship that despite his two previous encounters with Grigorian, he has nothing but respect for his opponent but assures that he will close out this latest chapter with success on fight night:

"I have respect for Marat Grigorian. He's a good fighter in kickboxing. But in this fight, I will take my victory."

Superbon isn't short on motivation for this fight

Having been defeated in December of last year when he attempted to challenge Tawanchai PK Saenchai for the featherweight Muay Thai crown, the Bangkok-based warrior is ready to bounce back.

Defeating Grigorian is more than just a way to potentially close out their rivalry with back-to-back occasions.

A win on April 5 would see him secure the interim title, which will allow him to pursue a rematch with Chingiz Allazov after 'Chinga' stopped him back at ONE Fight Night 6 to win the title.

The stakes are high inside the 'Mecca of Muay Thai' next week, but in Superbon's eyes, they always are.

He has carved out a legacy for delivering in the biggest moments and the fans in attendance could be set for another historic clash at the iconic venue.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live in Asia primetime on April 5. Check your local listing for more details.