"Had my eye on him" - Jonathan Di Bella says he's always wanted to test himself vs 'great champion' Prajanchai

Jonathan Di Bella is excited to raise the bar when he returns at ONE Friday Fights 58 in what may be the biggest fight of his career.

The ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion has looked impressive with each outing inside the Circle, but he needs to take that up another notch in his next fight.

At ONE Friday Fights 58, he will look to defend his title against the other striking world champion in his division, Muay Thai king, Prajanchai.

After reclaiming his title in December of last year, the Thai striking legend is now out to achieve two sport world champion status for himself.

Di Bella knows the challenge that he faces on April 5, but that's exactly why he wanted this fight so badly.

A win over Prajanchai proves that he is one of the best in the world, with no room for doubt about his level of competition.

Jonathan Di Bella told ONE Championship that he respects his opponent greatly and that's what motivates him to bring the best version of himself to fight night:

"I've been watching [Prajanchai] for a long time. Obviously, he's a great champion. He's one of the best strikers to ever compete at the highest level and has won all over Thailand and Lumpinee and all the other stadiums. I've been watching him for a very long time, and I've always had my eye on him."

Jonathan Di Bella isn't phased by the task at hand

Jonathan Di Bella has made it very clear since he arrived at ONE Championship that he is happy to take on the biggest challenges that are possibly out there for him.

A strawweight kickboxing world champion getting the call to say Prajanchai wants to challenge for two sport glory would at least put some serious doubt into most competitor's mindset.

For Jonathan Di Bella, a fight of this magnitude is exactly what he has been waiting for so that he can show his level and test himself against the highest calibre of opposition.

Come fight night on April 5, we will see whether the Canadian-Italian is able to rise to the occasion and earn the biggest win of his career to date.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Asia primetime.