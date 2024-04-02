ONE Friday Fights 58: Jonathan Di Bella details how all-champion showdown vs Prajanchai materialized

Jonathan Di Bella is ready to dance with Prajanchai PK Saenchai in the co-main event of ONE Friday Fights 58 this Friday, April 5.

Ahed of his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title defense against the division's Muay Thai kingpin, the Canadian-Italian striker bared how it all came to reality during a recent chat with Calf Kick Sports.

The Montreal native offered:

"We've always wanted to fight each other. I've always been asked questions in interviews saying, 'Oh would you like to fight Prajanchai, and, of course, I said yeah, it'll be an honor to fight Prajanchai. And he said the same. So yeah, we got the offer and we accepted it, and we're here."

Watch the full interview here:

Both men are in fine form heading into this Lumpinee Boxing Stadium thriller later this week.

Jonathan Di Bella has continued his unbeaten run under the ONE Championship spotlight with impressive victories over Zhang Peimian and Danial Williams.

Prajanchai, meanwhile, has racked up a four-match winning streak since he lost his gold to Joseph Lasiri at ONE 157 in May 2022. The 29-year-old's victories have come against Lasiri, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Akram Hamidi, and Kompet Fairtex.

It's all systems go for Jonathan Di Bella against Prajanchai

Prajanchai's Muay Thai background plus homecourt advantage could spell disaster for Jonathan Di Bella if he slacks one bit during the allotted 15-minute war inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

However, that doesn't break the Canadian-Italian's spirit, despite his 12-0 resume and ONE gold being offered.

The striking sensation believes he's ready to tango with Prajanchai wherever the fight unfolds. Besides, with a perfect training camp, the divisional king looks to continue thriving in situations where he fights with his back against the wall.

In the same interview, Jonathan Di Bella concluded:

"Training camp went good. I'm ready to go."

ONE Friday Fights 58 will be live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com in Asia primetime this Friday, April 5.

In the main event, Superbon and Marat Grigorian collide for the second time in an interim featherweight kickboxing world title affair.