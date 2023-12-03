“Stricter screening, stricter sentencing, stricter deportation” - UFC star Conor McGregor’s fiery rhetoric escalated in anti-immigration crusade

In his time away from the octagon, Conor McGregor has continued to call for change in Ireland.

McGregor responded to a tweet reporting homicide statistics in his home country with a long-winded response begging for the government to protect his people. McGregor has spoken on the issue multiple times, as the situation has appeared to be his primary focus in recent weeks.

Conor McGregor tweeted:

"You are going deep into years of crime and showing what change and added resource can do... How many more to understand that our current protocols must be looked at more intently? It's a one and done for me, personally. Instant action! Stricter screening, stricter sentencing, stricter deportation."

The former UFC double champion's rant comes weeks after the Ireland native claimed he would force change by taking matters into his own hands.

McGregor's quote tweet was attached to a chart presented by another X/Twitter user.

What was Conor McGregor responding to?

In the initial tweet that caught Conor McGregor's interest, an X/Twitter user posted a chart displaying the reported homicide offenses per year in Ireland since 2003. The user claimed that violence in Ireland has long been an issue, while ignorance and 'racism' was the only reason it had not been noticed prior.

The post was captioned:

"Their entrenched perception of homicide being out of control is an illusion created by their own ignorance. The number of homicides in 2022 was fully half the number recorded in 2007. It's just racists didn't care back then how many people were killed in Ireland"

While 'The Notorious' did agree that crime has been an issue in the past, he rebutted against the claim that the issue was connected to racism. McGregor wrote:

"This shows that the changes and resources we brought in to tackle gangland murder was a resounding success. We now need that same resolve again... How is a request of stricter screening racist to you? You are going deep into years of crime and showing what change and added resource can do."

McGregor has not competed in the UFC since breaking his leg in 2021 against Dustin Poirier.