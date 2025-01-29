“Striking at the highest levels” - Chatri Sityodtong breaks down shocking Tawanchai vs. Superbon result at ONE 170

ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong lauded featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai for adjusting his game strategy midway into his match with fellow Thai superstar Superbon last week. He said the right read and consequent switch in attack made all the different difference in the defending champion retaining his title.

The PK Saenchai Muaythaigym standout successfully defended his championship belt in his title rematch against Superbon at ONE 170 on Jan. 24 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand. The 25-year-old champion scored three knockdowns over the featherweight kickboxing king in the second round in earning a TKO victory.

During the post-event press conference for ONE 170, Sityodtong broke down what went down in the main event, highlighting the right adjustment made by the defending champion.

He said:

"I have to say the main event, Tawanchai versus Superbon. That first round you could see what Superbon’s game plan was, it’s basically counter with punches. So, every time Tawanchai threw, he was trying to knock Tawanchai out with a left kick but then throw a one-two-three combo.

"He clipped Tawanchai in the first round, but Tawanchai changed his strategy very quickly and also decided to use punches. And it was the right game plan. It was very technical, but striking at the highest levels and you got a finish via knockout."

Tawanchai successfully defends world title for the fourth time at ONE 170

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's victory at ONE 170 was the fourth time that he successfully defended the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title, which he seized three years ago.

The Pattaya, Thailand native became world champion in September 2022 when defeated former champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee by unanimous decision.

He hurdled his first test as divisional king with an impressive 49-second TKO of Turkish challenger Jamal Yusupov in February 2023. The next challenge came in December of the same year, when he took on Superbon. He was taken to the limit but still managed to win by majority decision.

Tawanchai was also severely tested by veteran Jo Nattawut in his third defense in June last year but did enough to secure another majority decision victory.

Then came ONE 170, where he stepped up his game after two close title defense victories to win by TKO over Superbon. The win also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

The full replay of ONE 170 is available on watch.ONEFC.com.

