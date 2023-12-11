"Strip the Fury name from him!" - Fans relentlessly troll Tommy Fury and Roy Jones Jr. as 54-year-old confirms possibility of fighting 'TNT'

Undefeated professional boxer Tommy Fury, brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is looking to take on former world champion Roy Jones Jr., despite the fact that there is a striking 30-year age gap between the two.

Roy Jones Jr. confirmed that negotiations were underway between the two parties for a possible matchup. Fans reacted to the news and blasted Tommy Fury for even considering the fight.

"Strip the Fury name from him! Absolute joke of a bloke!!"

"I thought Tommy wanted to become a world champion but he's doing fights like these"

Others remarked at the oddity of the possible matchup while some used satire to mock it.

"Not one person comes off well out of this"

"These exhibitions are getting weirder and weirder ngl…"

"Jones just wants to go run around the ring like eh did with a 60 year old Mike Tyson"

"One of the greatest boxers in history taking the biggest fight of his career at the age of 54 against a future world champion. Massive respect to Roy Jones Jr, the man has no fear even at his age."

Roy Jones Jr. weighs in on his potential fight against Tommy Fury

Roy Jones Jr., in his prime, reigned over multiple weight divisions. However, he is 55 years old today, and the prospect of facing a much younger fighter, who is arguably in his physical prime, is certainly a daunting one. Roy Jones Jr., however, believes that his experience balances things, despite the age gap between him and Tommy Fury.

Speaking to Casino Alpha, he said:

"It's a really interesting fight because Tommy is inexperienced and that’s balanced out but my age and experience; I’m a 55 year old guy (in January) who can actually fight for real and I’d be fighting a guy who's not really that experienced, but who is built right and who can get the job done, it’s an even fight. If the money is right it will be good, but if it's not a crazy, astronomical amount of money, why would I do it?" [h/t Mirror UK]

Jones Jr. also spoke about Mike Tyson potentially taking on Tommy Fury's dad, John Fury on the same card.

"Me and Tommy could be bigger than me and Mike Tyson because who would ever have thought they'd see Fury versus Roy Jones? The idea would be out of the question but because of social media and Tommy's popularity it becomes a possibility. This fight would be huge when you look at it from a social media standpoint and it's a fact that it's a 50-50 fight." [h/t Mirror UK]